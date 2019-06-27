UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri, Palestinians Facing Worst Kind Of Brutalities: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:08 PM

Kashmiri, Palestinians facing worst kind of brutalities: Fakhar Imam

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said that Pakistan is stood firm to uphold the principle of self-determination applied on both Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said that Pakistan is stood firm to uphold the principle of self-determination applied on both Kashmir and Palestine.

The chairman expressed these views during a meeting with four Member delegation of the Al-Quds Parliament led by Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar, President which called on Syed Fakhar Imam, said a press release.

During the meeting the Chairman welcomed and appreciated the delegation for visiting Pakistan and sharing their views and support for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Moreover, the Chairman said international imperialist forces always negate the principles of human rights regarding dignity of their self respect, self determination and protection of their honor and property.

From the last seven decades both Kashmiri and Palestinians are facing worst kind of brutalities by the occupation forces.

The Chairman appraised the delegation about the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir and evil designs, based on jingoistic, chauvinism and extremist philosophy of Hinduata of the newly re-elected BJP government of the Narendra Modi particularly regarding the article 35A and plan of changing demography which can ultimately be resulted in total destruction.

The Chairman further said that Pakistan strongly condemned the US recognition of Jerusalem as its capital Israel and criminal action of its forces against the Palestinian people particularly in Gaza since the Land Day (March, 30, 2018) causing death and injury to score of Palestine.

The Chairman also expressed concerned over the passage of Jewish State bill by Knesset and also termed the "Trump's Deal of the century" below the human dignity, values and established fundamental golden principles of morality as the US unveiled the economic components of the international conference in Manama, Bahrain by his son-in-law.

He also referred at this point the struggle of great leader of South Africa Nelson Mandela for the freedom, human dignity and tolerance.

The visiting head of the delegation also shared his pain and agony for the people of Kashmir and Rohingya and extended his full support for the just cause of Kashmiri people.

He further shed light on the activities of his organization and also thanked for the participation of Pakistani Parliamentarians in the international conference of Al-Quds held last December in Istanbul.

Hamid also stressed of the need for unity, fraternity and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah for the common challenges being faced by them.

At the end of the meeting both leaders exchange the souvenirs as a token of love to remind them about their cause and the visit to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Century Exchange Israel Palestine Nelson Mandela Parliament Narendra Modi Gaza Visit Manama Jerusalem Istanbul Bahrain South Africa March December Criminals 2018 Gold Muslim Jew Government Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, ..

12 minutes ago

Pesident Ghani's visit to further boost Pak-Afghan ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea launches FTA talks with Malaysia

1 minute ago

Kyrgyzstan faces new crisis as ex-leader stripped ..

1 minute ago

Japanese Airline wants to start flight on Islamaba ..

1 minute ago

National Savings achieves Rs 405 bln by June,10

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.