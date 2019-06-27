Kashmiri, Palestinians facing worst kind of brutalities: Fakhar Imam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Thursday said that Pakistan is stood firm to uphold the principle of self-determination applied on both Kashmir and Palestine.

The chairman expressed these views during a meeting with four Member delegation of the Al-Quds Parliament led by Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar, President which called on Syed Fakhar Imam, said a press release.

During the meeting the Chairman welcomed and appreciated the delegation for visiting Pakistan and sharing their views and support for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

Moreover, the Chairman said international imperialist forces always negate the principles of human rights regarding dignity of their self respect, self determination and protection of their honor and property.

From the last seven decades both Kashmiri and Palestinians are facing worst kind of brutalities by the occupation forces.

The Chairman appraised the delegation about the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir and evil designs, based on jingoistic, chauvinism and extremist philosophy of Hinduata of the newly re-elected BJP government of the Narendra Modi particularly regarding the article 35A and plan of changing demography which can ultimately be resulted in total destruction.

The Chairman further said that Pakistan strongly condemned the US recognition of Jerusalem as its capital Israel and criminal action of its forces against the Palestinian people particularly in Gaza since the Land Day (March, 30, 2018) causing death and injury to score of Palestine.

The Chairman also expressed concerned over the passage of Jewish State bill by Knesset and also termed the "Trump's Deal of the century" below the human dignity, values and established fundamental golden principles of morality as the US unveiled the economic components of the international conference in Manama, Bahrain by his son-in-law.

He also referred at this point the struggle of great leader of South Africa Nelson Mandela for the freedom, human dignity and tolerance.

The visiting head of the delegation also shared his pain and agony for the people of Kashmir and Rohingya and extended his full support for the just cause of Kashmiri people.

He further shed light on the activities of his organization and also thanked for the participation of Pakistani Parliamentarians in the international conference of Al-Quds held last December in Istanbul.

Hamid also stressed of the need for unity, fraternity and cooperation among the Muslim Ummah for the common challenges being faced by them.

At the end of the meeting both leaders exchange the souvenirs as a token of love to remind them about their cause and the visit to Pakistan.