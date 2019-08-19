Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and Sikhs sign petition condemning abrogation of article 370

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :A petition signed by 64 citizens from Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir said they believe abrogation of Article 370, made in stealth and using coercive means is unconstitutional and in violation of the historical promises made to the people of the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the signatories of the petition include professionals from all spheres of life such as an eminent doctor, a Vice Air Marshal, theater artists, academics, journalists, students and researchers. Most of the signatories are Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and Sikhs belonging to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, they say that the clandestine manner in which New Delhi proceeded to revoke J&K's special status and reorganize it into two Union Territories, in complete exclusion of the opinion & consent of the IOK's legislative assembly amounts to an authoritarian & undemocratic rejection of all norms of democracy.

"We reiterate the fact that, we the people of Jammu and Kashmir were not consulted and no decision about our future, taken without our consent can be termed as legitimate. We condemn and reject this unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional imposition on us," the signatories say.

Calling for an immediate lifting of the siege on Jammu & Kashmir, the petition says the communication gag on the people of the territory to be revoked, while also calling for all political representatives to be freed from arbitrary and illegal detention.

The petition concludes by saying, "We are pained at the division of our homeland and we pledge that we stand united in this time of trial and crisis. We will resist any attempt made to divide us on ethnic, cultural and communal lines."