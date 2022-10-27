Kashmiri people from both sides of the LOC observes Oct,27 as Black Day :

The Kashmiri people from both sides of the Line of Control (LOC), Pakistan and Kashmiri settled in different parts of the globe observed Oct,27 as Black Day against the illegal occupation of India on their soil here on Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Kashmiri people from both sides of the Line of Control (LOC), Pakistan and Kashmiri settled in different parts of the globe observed Oct,27 as Black Day against the illegal occupation of India on their soil here on Thursday.

Public rallies and protest demonstrations were held in all ten districts of Azad Kashmir to mark October, 27 as Black Day, as India had dropped its troops on the same day at Srinagar Airport to occupy the state of Jammu and Kashmir on the dent of force on Oct 27, 1947.

The people from different segments of society including social and political organizations and their workers, school and college students, common citizens, religious organizations, human rights organizations, and leadership of all political parties staged protest demonstrations and public rallies across the state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the main public demonstrations and rallies were organized in the state capital Muzaffarabad.

The different social, political, and religious leaders attended the protest demonstrations and rallies including the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, AJK PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister AJK cabinet Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly Ch. Riaz, cabinet member Ch. Akbar Ibrahim, APHC leader Syed Yusuf Naseem and other leaders of political, social, and human rights organizations also participated in the anti-India protest demonstrations and rallies held under the banner of different social, political, and student organizations in the capital and other three Divisions of AJK.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas while speaking on the occasion said that the Kashmir issue is the burning spark, mere statements of condemnation could not work and the world community should come out of traditional statements and play their due role effectively in resolving Kashmir dispute amicably.

He said that Kashmir is an indivisible unit and India occupied a large part of the state forcibly on the bases of a fake accession document and asked India if it was true in its claim then it should produce it before the international commission.

He said that Maharaja Hari Singh had not made such an accession agreement with India which it claims and said that the sons of Maharaja contradict with Indian claim and allegedly the document was tempered, AJK PM alleged.

The AJK Premier while criticizing the successive puppet Chief Ministers of IOK, he remarked that they should stumble the power with their shoes but they failed to defend the fundamental rights of its people and preferred to adhere to power and killed their conscience.

While presenting a proposal, AJK Premier suggested sending a high-level diplomatic delegation abroad comprising state Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and other members of the government including PML-N, PPP and women members to highlight the Kashmir dispute with hectic diplomacy and he will bear all the tour charges including lodging and boarding charges from his pocket, The AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas offered.

The other leaders from different political parties and social and human rights organizations also addressed the public demonstration and called upon the world community to take cognizance of the speedy deteriorating situation of Indian-held Kashmir and gross human rights abuses in the held territory and play their pivotal role in withdrawing Indian forces from IHK and provide Kashmiri people an opportunity to exercise their fundamental rights, the right of self-determination as per their wishes and UN resolution, the speakers observed.