UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri Photojournalist Masrat Zahra Wins Mackler Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:44 PM

Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra wins Mackler prize

Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra on Thursday received the Peter Mackler prize for courageous and ethical journalism, for her coverage of women impacted by decades of unrest in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Kashmiri photojournalist Masrat Zahra on Thursday received the Peter Mackler prize for courageous and ethical journalism, for her coverage of women impacted by decades of unrest in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"To work in this industry is to bring the truth," the 26-year-old journalist said during a virtual ceremony.

Zahra's work shines a light on the stories of women who would otherwise likely be forgotten in deeply patriarchal South Asia.

"My pictures offer a glimpse of the everyday struggle of the people in Kashmir," said the 12th journalist to receive the Peter Mackler prize, distributed by the Global Media Forum in partnership with Agence France Presse and Reporters Without Borders.

"It gives a voice to the ones silenced by the conflict," she continued.

For her work Zahra has faced harassment from Indian authorities who accuse her of spreading disinformation.

And in June, the government for Jammu and Kashmir instituted a "New Media Policy" that rights groups say allows the censorship and persecution of journalists.

Zahra said that being a Muslim woman "amplifies" her anxiety as a journalist working in such conditions -- but her identity also drives her work.

The award was established in 2008 to recognize courageous and ethical journalism. It honours the memory of longtime AFP journalist Peter Mackler, who died of a heart attack that year.

"Masrat Zahra exhibits the very qualities that my late husband, Peter Mackler, fostered in the new generation of reporters whose path he crossed," said Catherine Antoine, president of the Global Media Forum Training Group and founder of the award.

"Masrat's complete dedication to reporting the story, no matter the risks, along with her mental fearlessness and creative approach to use any medium at her disposal to bear witness to the world made our choice easy."

Related Topics

India Attack World France Died Jammu June Women Muslim Media From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

29 minutes ago

Police Act 1861 in force in Islamabad, GB, AJK; Na ..

29 seconds ago

US Attorneys Offices Charge Over 300 People for Cr ..

32 seconds ago

No Way Trump Will Shut US Economy Down Again Over ..

33 seconds ago

Russia Discontinues Evacuation Flights Program Lau ..

36 seconds ago

5G networks may lead to inaccurate weather forecas ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.