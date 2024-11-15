Open Menu

Kashmiri Physician Dr.Usman Ghani Emerges As Sole Participant Of World Gastro Conference WGO, 2024 In Morocco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Nov, 2024) Altaf Hamid Rao Distinguished Kashmiri physician, Dr Usman Ghani from Azad Jammu Kashmir, Member Royal College of Physicians, RCP, London UK ,emerged as the sole participant, from Azad Jammu Kashmir, of the 3-day World Gastro Organisation, WGO, 2024, international conference that concluded in Marrekesh, Morocco yesterday.

Seasoned medical specialists of the gastro disease from over 50 countries from different parts of the world participated, Dr. Usman Ghani told APP here on Friday on getiing back to home after attending the international conference.

Elaborating the salient features and objectives of the Gastro 2024 global moot, Dr.Usman Ghani, incumbent Registrar of Medicine at Mirpur AJK Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital, said that the international conference provided a unique opportunity to exchange ideas,explore cutting-edge advancements in the field,and discuss innovative approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

He said that the participants,including his self were thrilled to contribute to the vibrant discussions and share insights on key topics impacting the global gastroenterology community.

The event,Dr.Usman Ghani underlined,fostered invaluable connections with experts from diverse regions including Pakistan,underscoring the importance of global collaboration in improving health outcomes.

Dr.Ghani observed that it was a great honor to participate as a guest speaker from AJK,Pakistan,at the 2024 congregation of the World Gastro Organization (WGO) in Marrakesh,where he had the privilege of engaging with a distinguished group of gastroenterologists and health care professionals from around the globe.

"The WGO,representing over 50 countries,is a leading organization dedicated to advancing knowledge,research and clinical practices in gastroenterology", he stated.

To a question, the Registrar Medicine Mirpir DHQ Hospital emphasised for continuation of such exercises in form of global conferences both at home and abroad for the exchange of ideas and partnerships that emerged from such prestigious gatherings provide opportunities to Interact with the Global GI Society like the World Gastro Organization, WGO, Meeting 2024 in Marrakesh,he concluded.

