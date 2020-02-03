Kashmiri poetic symposium to be held on Wednesday in PNCA

Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Qalam Qafla will arrange a poetic symposium (Mushaira) on Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5th) to express cohesion with Kashmir brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Qalam Qafla will arrange a poetic symposium (Mushaira) on Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5th) to express cohesion with Kashmir brethren.

In the wake of celebrating Kashmir solidarity day with full zest, PNCA has arranged a poetic evening titled 'Shair-o-Sakhan' here at its auditorium featuring many famous poets from across the country.

Poets will recite their Kalam to pay tribute to the hardships of Kashmir brethren and sisters they were facing at the hands of Indian occupational forces since decades.

Followed by the symposium, a stage play would also be presented regarding Kashmiris' struggle that has been prepared by the student of state secondary school Rawalpindi Cantt.

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned several week-long activities programmes to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day and pay tribute to Kashmiri people for their struggle for right of self-determination.