Kashmiri political prisoners shifted to Haryana jail in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian authorities have shifted many political prisoners from various jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to a jail in Haryana state of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, over half dozen prisoners including popular Kashmiri trader, Sajjad Gul, Shahid Majid Dar, TeH leader Nasir Abdullah and a Sikh leader from Central jail Srinagar, Khotbhalwal jail, Jammu, and Pooch district jail to the Jaggar jail in Haryana.

All the prisoners are detained on fake cases under black laws like Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Preventive) Act.

Observers while commenting on the shifting of prisoners to outside jails in India said the act is proof of criminal mindset of the Modi regime against the Kashmiri people.