Kashmiri prisoners being victimized for political beliefs: Report

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :India is deliberately prolonging illegal detention of Kashmiri prisoners for their political beliefs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, by practicing all methods of coercion to punish the Kashmiris, New Delhi has arrested over 13000 Kashmiri civilians since August 5, 2019.

Besides, the report added, India is denying space to Hurriyat leaders by repeatedly arresting them on fake charges while draconian PSA is being used against the leaders and ordinary Kashmiris to force them into submission, which is the worst form of political vendetta.

Hundreds of Kashmiris presently facing detentions under the black law PSA are denied medical treatment in Indian jails and their families are worried about their well-being.

The report asked whether illegally detained common Kashmiris are not humans that they are not set free.

BJP led Indian regime is ignoring calls to release Kashmiri prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic and is turning a blind eye to the pathetic condition of the detainees.

The report maintained that India in brazen violation of Geneva Convention on Prisoners' Rights are making arrests in IIOJK to break the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom. It said that India's blatant violations in IIOJK are a challenge to the civilized world and New Delhi must be punished for illegally detaining thousands of Kashmiris.