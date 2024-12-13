Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK

The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu Kashmir (IFJHR JK) has issued a stark warning to the international community, urging it to take notice of the rampant human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu Kashmir (IFJHR JK) has issued a stark warning to the international community, urging it to take notice of the rampant human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chairman Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo emphasized that the unresolved Kashmir issue is a slap in the face of international conscience, with the world's silence tantamount to complicity with the perpetrators of crimes against humanity, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

Untoo stressed that the Kashmir solution, as per the January 5, UN resolutions, deserves priority as the oldest unfinished agenda of the United Nations.

He lamented that India has used its military might to suppress the civilian population of Jammu Kashmir, denying them their fundamental right to self-determination, report further elaborated.

The renowned human rights activist advised India to vacate all territories of Jammu Kashmir, warning that its forcible occupation poses a serious threat to its territorial integrity.

He asserted that the freedom movement of Kashmir is destined to succeed, being the collective decision of the people of Jammu Kashmir state.

