Kashmiri stands like rock against Indian aggression: Uzair Ghazali

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the dedication of Kashmiri people for their just right to self-determination was unflinching and exemplary.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were making everlasting sacrifices to liberate their state from Indian occupation.

He maintained that Kashmiri people's unparalleled unity thwarted Indian plans and conspiracies against them.

"The Indian government, intelligence agencies and puppet local governments have repeatedly resorted negative tactics to break the unity of the Kashmiri people but the they stood like a rock against Indian aggression," Uzair reiterated.

He said that the Kashmiri people had no other way to counter Indian military aggression and conspiracies except unity and solidarity.

"The Kashmiri people are determined to prevent Indian initiatives and conspiracies with mutual unity & their spirit of freedom", he added.

Ghazali appealed to the Kashmiri people to thwart all the conspiracies of the Indian government to divide the people of the state on the basis of language, nationality, sectarianism and regionalism.

He said that strengthening the unity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their ranks would prove to be the main basis for the victory of the Kashmiri people over the ruthless Indian rulers.

Ghazali also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people, saying that their great struggle, everlasting and unparalleled sacrifices would surely take them to the path of freedom.