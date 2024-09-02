Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday stated that the Kashmiri people's ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination will continue until their counterparts in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) achieve their goal of freedom.

Addressing a symposium organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in the state capital, the AJK Premier asserted that India cannot keep the Kashmiri people hostage for much longer. "Sooner or later, India will have to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.

Highlighting the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory, the AJK PM condemned the Indian troops' involvement in war crimes.

He stated that India's continued violation of the Security Council resolutions which guarantee the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and the ongoing demographic changes in IIOJK pose a serious existential threat to the Kashmiri population.

The AJK Prime Minister paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed hope that the day would soon come when the people of the occupied territory would achieve their cherished goal, for which they have made unparalleled sacrifices.

He also highlighted the historic resolution passed by the Kashmiri people on July 19, 1947, deciding to join Pakistan.

The symposium was attended and addressed by former Federal minister Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira, APHC convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Mushahid Hussain Syed among others.

