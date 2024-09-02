Kashmiri Struggle For Self-determination Continues: AJK PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday stated that the Kashmiri people's ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination will continue until their counterparts in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) achieve their goal of freedom
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday stated that the Kashmiri people's ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination will continue until their counterparts in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) achieve their goal of freedom.
Addressing a symposium organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in the state capital, the AJK Premier asserted that India cannot keep the Kashmiri people hostage for much longer. "Sooner or later, India will have to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he said.
Highlighting the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory, the AJK PM condemned the Indian troops' involvement in war crimes.
He stated that India's continued violation of the Security Council resolutions which guarantee the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and the ongoing demographic changes in IIOJK pose a serious existential threat to the Kashmiri population.
The AJK Prime Minister paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed hope that the day would soon come when the people of the occupied territory would achieve their cherished goal, for which they have made unparalleled sacrifices.
He also highlighted the historic resolution passed by the Kashmiri people on July 19, 1947, deciding to join Pakistan.
The symposium was attended and addressed by former Federal minister Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira, APHC convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Mushahid Hussain Syed among others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Na ..
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan3 days ago
-
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirpur AJK3 days ago
-
AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudhry Aziz5 days ago
-
AJK Govt channels funds to grassroots to improve public services6 days ago
-
AJK PM announces major development plans for Neelum Valley6 days ago
-
Provision of healthcare facilities to masses govt’s top priority: AJK PM6 days ago
-
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects7 days ago
-
Ideology of accession to Pakistan most important spiritual ideology for Kashmiris: AJK PM11 days ago
-
Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..12 days ago
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive begins in AJK14 days ago
-
Govt committed to serve people indiscriminately: AJK PM14 days ago
-
Journalists hold protest against Indian state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK14 days ago