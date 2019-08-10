Kashmiri students hold protest in New Delhi

Students belonging to Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in New Delhi against the scrapping of Article 370 and asked the Indian authorities to lift the restrictions imposed on the held territory

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the protesters carried placards inscribed with and covered their mouths with black ribbons during protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Dozens of students from Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other educational institutions in New Delhi as well as professionals took part in the protest.

The Indian Parliament had scrapped special status accorded to the held Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution. It also approved a bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The protesters also demanded ensuring safety of students and professionals from the territory putting up in New Delhi and other Indian cities.