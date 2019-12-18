Kashmiri to continue just struggle till achieving right to self determination: AJK Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that Kashmiri nation, following the footprints of Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas would continue just struggle till achieving their UN acknowledged right to self determination.

He expressed these views while addressing the 52nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Millat Chaudhary Ghulam Abbas at his Mazzar near Faizabad.

Paying tributes to the great Kashmiri leader, the Prime Minister said that he never met a leader like Ghulam Abbas in his life.

"Raees-ul-Ahrar was the real custodian who spent all his life working for accession of Kashmir with Pakistan", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas was a graceful personality and great leader who was always kind to the workers and fellow human beings.

"People like him born in centuries", Haider remarked.

He added that Quaid-e-Millat was the person who successfully foiled the tactics of Sheikh Abdullah.

The prime minister also paid tributes to the Sardar Abdul Qayyume Khan and said that he was a towering personality with unlimited qualities.

"People like Mujahid-e-Awwal and Quaid-e-Millat would never come again however their ideologies live forever", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider told that his government had approved sufficient funds for the construction and renovation of Raees-ul-Ahrar mausoleum and work would be initiated soon.

Referring to the recent in-camera session of Legislative Assembly, the prime minister said that it made it clear that present status quo would be maintained and every conspiracy to divide the state would be foiled.

He demanded of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take Kashmiri leadership into confidence devising a comprehensive Kashmir policy form the Parliament's platform.

Raja Farooq Haider stressed the need to upgrade the status of Azad Kashmir and the withdrawal of Pakistan from Simla Agreement.

He paid tributes to the Kashmiris on other side of Cease Fire Line (CFL) for bravely facing the inhuman prolonged curfew of 135 days.

He said it was our responsibility to extend all possible support to them and not leave them alone in this critical time.

Commenting on the latest political developments in Pakistan, Raja Farooq Haider said that all institutions were respectable for us.

"We need not to interfere in these issues. Our relation is with Pakistani nation, not with any government. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the only person and because of him Kashmiris' decided to link their destiny with Pakistan. That's why, even today, majority of Kashmiri nation wanted to be acceded with Pakistan", Haider added.

The prime minister assured armed forces that whole Kashmir nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with them to protect the frontiers of the country and the success of Kashmir liberation movement.

He urged the people of Kashmir to shun all differences and unite in the struggle towards the freedom of Kashmir.