Kashmiri urged to observe martyred leaders' anniversaries on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat leaders on Wednesday appealed the freedom-loving people across the world to observe the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the martyrs of Hawal on Friday (May 21).

Addressing a press conference at National Press Club, Islamabad, they urged the UN Secretary General to impress upon India to stop demographic changes in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), repeal black laws in the territory, release all Kashmiri detainees and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

The AJK Hurriyat leaders said that India had deployed around nine hundred thousand troops in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

They said that Indian troops had martyred over 95,000 innocent Kashmiris including women and children and caused destruction to property worth billions of rupees to punish the Kashmiri people for demanding freedom from its illegal occupation.

They pointed out that India has imposed black laws in IIOJK that grant impunity to the Indian forces' personnel for their brutal actions in the territory.

The Hurriyat leaders condemned the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's moves to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

They called upon the international community to play its role in the release of Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani from house arrest and release of other leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Alltaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Sarjan Barkati and thousands of other Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

They deplored that India had deprived the people of occupied Kashmir of medical facilities and demanded of the World Health Organization to force India to allow the supply of medicines to the occupied territory.

The Hurriyat leaders said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle despite Indian atrocities till complete success.

It worth mention here that it was on May 21 in 1990 when Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by the agents of Indian agencies at his residence in Srinagar. Seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. Twelve years later on the same day, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also martyred by the agents of Indian agencies when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar on the anniversary of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq.