Kashmiri Youth Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Tuesday..The youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Awantipora area of the district

The operation was going on till last reports came in.Meanwhile, violent cordon and search operations are going for the past 12 days in Ganderbal, Bandipore, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian, Ramban, Doda, Kistwara and several other towns and areas of the territoryTR/RT/NK--------------------------------72 kilogram charas seized from apples laden trucksKarachi, October 8, (Online): Pakistan Coast guards (PCG) has recovered Opium from Truck on khari Check post.

Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 73 kilo gram of fine quality of charas on Naka Khari check post near Winder (Balochistan) from truck loaded with apples.

Two people have been arrested.In other operation 6820 kilo gram Chalia and 1350 packets of Indian gutka have been recovered by PCG. Recovered drugs, Chalia, Indian Gutka , two trucks along with two smugglers have been taken in custody.Further enquiry is under process.

