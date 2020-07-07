UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Youth Martyred By Indian Troops In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:04 PM

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Tuesday in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, on Tuesday in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, an Indian army soldier was killed and three others were injured in an attack during the cordon and search operation in Gusso area of Pulwama district.

More Stories From Kashmir

