UrduPoint.com

Kashmiri Youth Remember Riyaz Naikoo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Kashmiri youth remember Riyaz Naikoo

The Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially the youth remember freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo each year by paying rich tribute to acknowledge his noble struggle for liberation of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :The Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially the youth remember freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo each year by paying rich tribute to acknowledge his noble struggle for liberation of IIOJK.

Riyaz Naikoo, who replaced Burhan Wani in 2016 embraced Shahadat on May 6, 2020 at Pulwama.

Naikoo known as "Teacher-turned-freedom fighter" joined the struggle against oppressive Indian forces in 2012, two years after 100 people were killed by Indian troops during a peaceful protest.

Naikoo transformed from peaceful teacher to an armed freedom fighter, because of witnessing un-ending brutalities of Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris.

Naikoo had a conviction that, "the main intention of India's Hindu nationalist government is not only to completely occupy Kashmir, but also to erase any form of resistance that Kashmiris have.

" After Wani's death, Naikoo helped give new life to the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Today, entire IIOJK is victim at the hand of Modi led fascist regime. Kashmiris have no option but to fight back to end the ruthless oppression.

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC pay homage to Riyaz Naikoo for his valiant struggle and extreme sacrifice for the freedom of his people.

As a commander, Naikoo carried the legacy of freedom movement of Wani, truly displaying that even death can't stop the 'Torch Bearers' of indigenous freedom struggle in IIOJK from making ultimate sacrifice in the line of their freedom struggle.

Kashmiris and particularly the youth regard July as the month of Wani and May as the month of Naikoo.

Related Topics

India Protest Army Jammu May July 2016 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Stokes marks England captaincy call with sixes rec ..

Stokes marks England captaincy call with sixes record in rapid ton

2 minutes ago
 Germany to Announce First Bill on Marijuana Legali ..

Germany to Announce First Bill on Marijuana Legalization This Year - Justice Min ..

2 minutes ago
 US Did Not Provide Ukraine Specific Intel to Targe ..

US Did Not Provide Ukraine Specific Intel to Target Russia's Warship Moskva - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 PML-N does not believe in politics of agitation, r ..

PML-N does not believe in politics of agitation, revenge: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Finland Likely to Decide on Joining NATO This Mont ..

Finland Likely to Decide on Joining NATO This Month - Prime Minister

6 minutes ago
 India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwave ..

India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.