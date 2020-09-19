UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Youth Subjected To Custodial Killing By Indian Police-IIOJK: Family Claims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:53 PM

The family members and relatives of martyred youth, Irfan Ahmed Dar, have said he was subjected to custodial killing by Indian police, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The family members and relatives of martyred youth, Irfan Ahmed Dar, have said he was subjected to custodial killing by Indian police, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police had arrested Irfan Ahmed Dar of Sadiq Colony area of Sopore on Tuesday night.

Police later tortured him to death and claimed that he was killed when he tried to escape from custody.

The family members of Irfan Dar as well as residents of Sopore refuted the police claim and said that he was killed in custody.

"The police are just trying to cover up a murder," said an angry relative.

According to Irfan Dar's family, his body bore torture marks. "His head was swollen and he had torture marks on his face, neck, head and nose. Two of his teeth were broken too. Anyone can see how much he was tortured," said his elder brother, Javaid Akbar Dar.

