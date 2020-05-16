UrduPoint.com
Kashmiri Youth Suffered Pellet Injuries In Clashes With Indian Forces

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:58 PM

A number of Kashmiri youths suffered pellet injuries in clashes with Indian forces in Rahmoo area of Pulwama district in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A number of Kashmiri youths suffered pellet injuries in clashes with Indian forces in Rahmoo area of Pulwama district in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to media reports, two of them got serious injuries and were referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, following the clashes which erupted as Indian forces did not allow locals to offer Friday prayers.

Massive anti-India protests also took place in Rahmoo and Muran areas of Pulwama district against the killing of the youth by Indian troops. People took to streets and staged a protest in Rahmoo. They chanted high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian paramilitary and police personnel used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters, triggering clashes.

A sudden spike had been witnessed in violent protest in different areas of the occupied valley after the martyrdom of Reyaz Naikoo. Indian troops and police used brute force at different places on peaceful demonstrators protesting against the wanton killing of Kashmiri youth on Friday.

People took to the streets in Islamabad, Pulwama, Badgam and other areas and staged forceful anti-India demonstrations. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces' personnel in which several people were injured.

Indian forces fired teargas shells after a massive anti-India protest was held in Hassanpora Tawila area of Islamabad district. People defied restrictions imposed by the Indian troops during cordon-and-operation in the area and staged anti-India demonstrations, eyewitness told media men.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to condemn the wanton killing of Kashmiri youth and to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, in a statement in Srinagar, warned over the continuing tensions and said Kashmir was the basic issue between Pakistan and India.

The APHC leadership deplored that the massacre of Kashmiris continued as Indian troops were targeting innocent youth to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. They strongly denounced the recent cold-blooded murder of an innocent youth, Merajuddin Shah, by the troops in Kawoosa Narbal area of Badgam district.

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred 11 Kashmiris in the ongoing month of May.

The Indian troops continued their violent cordon-and-search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Kangan, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, Hajin, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Baramulla, Rafiabad, Pattan, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas of the occupied territory.

