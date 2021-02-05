UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Admire Unflinching Support From Pakistan: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:12 PM

Kashmiris admire unflinching support from Pakistan: APHC

Syed Aijaz Rehmani, leader of APHCAJK (All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Azad Janmu and Kashmir) on Friday said that Kashmiris have always admired Pakistan's unflinching diplomatic, moral and political support in their quest for the right to self-determination as promised in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Talking to APP, he said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were challenging a big power and Pakistan was the only country that extends its continuous support to their just cause. Kashmiris have always appreciated the support of Pakistan, at all levels.

He said Pakistan had made tireless efforts in raising the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.

