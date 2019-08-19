UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Anxiously Waiting For Trump's Mediation: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:56 PM

Kashmiris anxiously waiting for Trump's mediation: Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the Jammu & Kashmir people were anxiously waiting for the implementation of US President Trump's mediation offer to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the Jammu & Kashmir people were anxiously waiting for the implementation of US President Trump's mediation offer to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

He was talking to the US President's Adviser on Muslims Sajjad Tarar at Texas in United States on Monday, according to an official press release issued here.

Terming the US President's mediation offer a big advancement on the lingering dispute, the AJK prime minister urged the United States to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions.

Farooq Haider briefed Sajjad Tarar on the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley and the Indian Army's cluster bombing on civilian population at the Line of Control (LoC).

He said the Kashmir dispute was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but an unfinished agenda of the partition plan of subcontinent.

Voicing concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the AJK prime minister said the occupied territory had been turned into a prison by the Indian authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Tarar said President Trump believed in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He condemned the Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Army United Nations Trump Jammu United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim

Recent Stories

Norwegian Mosque Shooter Agrees to Medical Checkup ..

5 minutes ago

Gorbachev to Skip 30-Year Anniversary of Berlin Wa ..

5 minutes ago

PTI slams Indian government for water terrorism

5 minutes ago

Putin Says France Historically Among Russia's Key ..

5 minutes ago

Iraqi Intelligence Neutralizes Baghdadi's Close As ..

10 minutes ago

3-member pedophile gang arrested in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.