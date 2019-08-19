Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the Jammu & Kashmir people were anxiously waiting for the implementation of US President Trump's mediation offer to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir ( AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the Jammu & Kashmir people were anxiously waiting for the implementation of US President Trump 's mediation offer to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

He was talking to the US President's Adviser on Muslims Sajjad Tarar at Texas in United States on Monday, according to an official press release issued here.

Terming the US President's mediation offer a big advancement on the lingering dispute, the AJK prime minister urged the United States to play its role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions.

Farooq Haider briefed Sajjad Tarar on the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley and the Indian Army's cluster bombing on civilian population at the Line of Control (LoC).

He said the Kashmir dispute was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but an unfinished agenda of the partition plan of subcontinent.

Voicing concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the AJK prime minister said the occupied territory had been turned into a prison by the Indian authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Tarar said President Trump believed in peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He condemned the Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.