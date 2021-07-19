(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jammu & Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the Line of Control on Monday observed the Accession to Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir State to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day 74 years ago in 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) : Jammu & Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the Line of Control on Monday observed the Accession to Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir State to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day 74 years ago in 1947.

It was today on 19th July 1947, that the Kashmiris adopted a historic resolution in a special meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of veteran Kashmiri leader Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan at his residence at Aabi Guzer in Srinagar, demanding accession of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the Muslim-majority Himalayan State.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the liberation of all occupied Muslim lands including Indian-held Jammu Kashmir and Palestine, success of the Kashmir freedom struggle and for the rest of the departed souls who laid down their lives for the cause of liberation of the motherland from the Indian tyrannical rule.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums were held in all ten district and tehsil headquarters of AJK including in the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad besides in Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti and Neelam valley districts to commemorate the historic Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle to attain their birth right to self determination and to accomplish the dream of the accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

The masses from all walks of life attended the meetings under the strict implementation of corona SOPs.

Speakers condemned the fresh ongoing wave of state terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian occupying forces in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir particularly since Delhi's sinister act of August 05 last year scrapping article 370 of the Indian constitution abrogating special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed State of Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers including in the chair - Sardar Rasheed Jamaal, chief guest Raja Zaffar Maharoof, Central Vice President All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, Member Central Executive Committee of the Party, Maj. (Retd) Khizer Rehman, Head Ex Soldiers Wing of the party, Shakoor Mughal, Jamil Mughal and others spoke on the occasion.