Kashmiris Continue Their Silent Protest Against Indian Occupation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Kashmiris continue their silent protest against Indian occupation

The people living in the Kashmir Valley continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by Modi government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The people living in the Kashmir Valley continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by Modi government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, shops in the valley remain closed most of the day except for few hours in the morning and evening that too for catering the daily needs of the people. Public transport is off the roads while schools and offices continue to give a deserted look.

The situation continues to remain far from normal in the Kashmir Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on the 95th day, today.

Apart from heavy presence of Indian troops, restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced in the territory. internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile services are still totally snapped in the Valley and Muslim areas of Jammu region.

Although landlines phones and voice calls on postpaid mobile networks have been partially restored but the move has failed to provide any relief to the masses.

