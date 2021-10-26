Terming October 27, 1947 as the darkest chapter of Kashmir's recent history, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Tuesday said the international community must take notice of the India's brutal and belligerent military occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where people have been suffering over the past 75 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Terming October 27, 1947 as the darkest chapter of Kashmir's recent history, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Tuesday said the international community must take notice of the India's brutal and belligerent military occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where people have been suffering over the past 75 years.

In a statement on the eve of the "Black Day", the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the illegal and forcible occupation of the territory by India said, Kashmiris had terribly suffered under the India's barbaric aggression, both in terms of loss of human life and material devastation, since the Indian occupation forces set their foot on Kashmir's soil.

"Since the people of the UN recognised disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir continue to bleed profusely under India's belligerent occupation. It would be nothing but a great travesty of justice on the part of the international community to leave the hapless Kashmiris at the mercy of India's ruthless occupation", Rehman said.

Reminding world community of its legal and moral obligations vis-�-vis Kashmir the spokesman said, the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community that had unfortunately chosen to stay silent on the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian troops in the region.

Rather taking refuge in silence, he said, it was high time that the influential world governments should realize the dangers in Kashmir and play their much-needed role to resolve the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The spokesman also urged the Kashmiri masses to observe 27th October as black day to remind the global community about its responsibilities towards finding a peaceful settlement of the long-running dispute.

Meanwhile in a separate state, the JKNF spokesman condemned in strong terms the coldblooded murder of a youth in Shopian by the Indian occupation forces. Terming it as an incident of target killing, he said that it was unfortunate that the Indian bloodthirsty and trigger-happy forces were deriving pleasure from killing innocent youth and inflicting pain on Kashmiris.