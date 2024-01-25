Kashmiris' Continuous Struggle Will Not End Till They Get Their Desired Outcome
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 10:02 PM
President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry announced on Thursday that Kashmiris, residing on both sides of the Line of Control and worldwide will observe January 26 as a Black Day in protest of India's unlawful occupation of their homeland
In a statement released on Friday, the eve of Indian Republic Day, which Kashmiris celebrate as "Black Day," the President of AJK sharply criticized India for its aggressive, illegal military occupation of a significant portion of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Barrister Sultan said there was no moral reason for a nation that has illegally seized Jammu and Kashmir and usurped the political and human rights of the Kashmiris in flagrant violation of international law to celebrate Republic Day.
He made reference to the region's deteriorating circumstances, stating that since the Modi administration removed the region's special status on August 5, 2019, there has been an unprecedented level of lawlessness and chaos there.
He said the Modi administration has destroyed all previous records for cruelty and savagery in the area. However, he insisted that the Indian government has not been able to weaken the political determination of Kashmiris despite employing every form of oppression.
The President also praised the efforts and struggle of the Kashmiris and stated that they would not give up till they achieved their long-cherished dream of independence from India.
He described the campaign for Kashmiri independence as a justifiable political conflict and stated that India needs to understand that it cannot use force to subjugate the people of Kashmir. "Kashmiris have never accepted India's illegal occupation of their motherland nor have they accepted the Modi government's attempted annexation of Kashmir on August 5, 2019," he stated, referring to the people's unwavering trust in their country's freedom.
"Kashmiris do not accept India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947, or its actions on August 5, 2019," he stated. These actions, he continued, "amply demonstrate that India is a fascist country with dangerous expansionist designs."
Barrister Sultan said it was imperative that the UN, the international community, and human rights organizations take serious notice of India's unlawful and immoral actions and fulfill their responsibility to find a peaceful solution to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict that satisfies the needs and ambitions of the Kashmiri people.
APP/ahr/378
