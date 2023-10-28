Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occupational forces from Indian Illegally held Jammu Kashmir state:

Kashmiris, including people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have observed “Black Day" demanding the immediate withdrawal of Indian forces from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) ; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Oct, 2023) Kashmiris, including people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have observed “Black Day" demanding the immediate withdrawal of Indian forces from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also call for the early grant of the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the capital, Muzaffarabad, and all ten districts of Azad Kashmir. The protesters condemned India's illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir. They also voiced their deep concern about the ongoing violence perpetrated by Indian military and paramilitary forces, which have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Kashmiris, as well as widespread sexual violence against Kashmiri women.

The resolution passed during the Black Day protest called on the United Nations and its custodian to condemn Indian state terrorism and hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmiris urged the Indian government to end military repression, respect international human rights and humanitarian law, and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for lasting peace in the region. They also called for a fact-finding mission by the UNHRC in the Indian-occupied territory and demanded access for international humanitarian and human rights groups.

Kashmiris consider India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and unjust, in violation of their aspirations. They recalled that India had initially pledged to hold a plebiscite in the region to grant the people the right to self-determination, but this commitment has not been fulfilled, and the people of Kashmir continue to fight against India's illegal occupation.