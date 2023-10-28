Open Menu

Kashmiris Demand Early Withdrawal Of Indian Occupational Forces From Indian Illegally Held Jammu Kashmir State:

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Kashmiris demand early withdrawal of Indian occupational forces from Indian Illegally held Jammu Kashmir state:

Kashmiris, including people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have observed “Black Day" demanding the immediate withdrawal of Indian forces from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) ; (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Oct, 2023) Kashmiris, including people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, have observed “Black Day" demanding the immediate withdrawal of Indian forces from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also call for the early grant of the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the capital, Muzaffarabad, and all ten districts of Azad Kashmir. The protesters condemned India's illegal, immoral, and unconstitutional occupation of a large part of Jammu and Kashmir. They also voiced their deep concern about the ongoing violence perpetrated by Indian military and paramilitary forces, which have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Kashmiris, as well as widespread sexual violence against Kashmiri women.

The resolution passed during the Black Day protest called on the United Nations and its custodian to condemn Indian state terrorism and hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmiris urged the Indian government to end military repression, respect international human rights and humanitarian law, and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for lasting peace in the region. They also called for a fact-finding mission by the UNHRC in the Indian-occupied territory and demanded access for international humanitarian and human rights groups.

Kashmiris consider India's occupation of Jammu and Kashmir as illegal and unjust, in violation of their aspirations. They recalled that India had initially pledged to hold a plebiscite in the region to grant the people the right to self-determination, but this commitment has not been fulfilled, and the people of Kashmir continue to fight against India's illegal occupation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Protest United Nations Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

15 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

15 minutes ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

15 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

23 minutes ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

18 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

18 minutes ago
Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

16 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

18 minutes ago
 Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

Professor Shahida Kazi passed away

18 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

18 minutes ago
 Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations i ..

Starlink internet for 'recognised' organisations in Gaza: Musk

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir