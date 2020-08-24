UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Demand Reversal Of Article 370 And 35 (A)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Kashmiris demand reversal of Article 370 and 35 (A)

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yasin on Monday said that kashmiri people are demanding reversal of Article 370 & 35 (A).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) : Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yasin on Monday said that kashmiri people are demanding reversal of Article 370 & 35 (A).

Talking to media in occupied Srinagar late Sunday he said that whosoever will work for bringing Article 370 and 35 (A) back, will get his support unconditionally and those who will oppose it are not well-wisher of people of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The PDF Chairman said Article 370 & 35(A) was given by the Indian Constitution but unfortunately was snatched from us through a forced and illegal move.

He maintained that many political leaders opposing Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state however, they should come clear and people of J&K should be given concrete program regarding retrieval of special status of the J&K state under Article 370 and 35(A).

He said that political parties should clear confusions whether they will fight the so called IIOJK assembly elections in absence of Article 370 & 35(A) or not ? Meanwhile, a local political leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of his own faction from IIOJK said in occupied Srinagar late Sunday that the situation in the IIOJ&K Station was disappointing and hopelessness.

"The joint resolution of six political parties of the disputed J & K State stating they will strive for reverting to pre-August 5, 2019, position, is a significant decision","We stand by the unity and diversity of the historic state of Jammu and Kashmir. Any division of the state is unacceptable to people of all the three historic Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions", he said.

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution Jammu Srinagar Sunday 2019 Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Early Findings Pointing to Navalny's Poisoning Wit ..

1 minute ago

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reservoirs in Kohat

1 minute ago

At least 70 feared trapped in India building colla ..

1 minute ago

Governor inaugurates anti-tetanus in Quetta

1 minute ago

Berlin International Film Festival Unveils Gender- ..

6 minutes ago

Smuggled goods worth Rs 293 million seized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.