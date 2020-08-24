Kashmiris demand reversal of Article 370 and 35 (A)

(@FahadShabbir)

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yasin on Monday said that kashmiri people are demanding reversal of Article 370 & 35 (A).

Talking to media in occupied Srinagar late Sunday he said that whosoever will work for bringing Article 370 and 35 (A) back, will get his support unconditionally and those who will oppose it are not well-wisher of people of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The PDF Chairman said Article 370 & 35(A) was given by the Indian Constitution but unfortunately was snatched from us through a forced and illegal move.

He maintained that many political leaders opposing Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state however, they should come clear and people of J&K should be given concrete program regarding retrieval of special status of the J&K state under Article 370 and 35(A).

He said that political parties should clear confusions whether they will fight the so called IIOJK assembly elections in absence of Article 370 & 35(A) or not ? Meanwhile, a local political leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami of his own faction from IIOJK said in occupied Srinagar late Sunday that the situation in the IIOJ&K Station was disappointing and hopelessness.

"The joint resolution of six political parties of the disputed J & K State stating they will strive for reverting to pre-August 5, 2019, position, is a significant decision","We stand by the unity and diversity of the historic state of Jammu and Kashmir. Any division of the state is unacceptable to people of all the three historic Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions", he said.