Kashmiris Denied Hotel Rooms In Delhi On Govt Orders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:11 PM

The Kashmiris were being denied accommodation in hotels and lodgings in Delhi particularly after abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government that gave special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmiris were being denied accommodation in hotels and lodgings in Delhi particularly after abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government that gave special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik Aabid, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia, took to the social networking site Twitter to narrate an incident where his Kashmiri friend was denied accommodation in a hotel after he showed his identification to the receptionist, who cited an order from the government, reported Kashmir Media Service.

"He was supposed to stay with me at my rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar, but decided to book a hotel because my flat was shared by a couple of other persons," Malik Aabid told the media.

An employee of another hotel 'Avatar Hotel' was also reluctant to take in Kashmiri customers. "Beat officers have asked us not to entertain people from Kashmir, Nepal and Bangladesh," he said.

