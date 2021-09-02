Kashmiris deprived of benevolent leader, tributes to Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paid rich tributes to the icon of Kashmir freedom movement, Syed Ali Gilani, who died in police custody in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu Kashmir to observe complete shutdown against the custodial killing of Syed Ali Gilani.

Giving a call to Hyderpora Chalo, the APHC urged people to assemble at Hyderpora to pay tributes to the great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Senior APHC leader and Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar extended condolences to the bereaved family of Syed Ali Gilani. He termed the demise of the veteran leader as his personal loss.

He said, the sad demise of Syed Ali Gilani has left a huge void not only in Kashmir but also in the region. "The steadfastness that Gilani has shown is no less than a lesson for future generations. I have known Giani for decades, his grit, honestly, vision and faith were unshakable.

He belonged to the generation who made sure that politics are moral," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman Khawaja Firdous in a statement said that Kashmiri people have been deprived of a benevolent leader after the death of Syed Ali Gilani.

He denounced Indian authorities for forcibly snatching away the dead body of the Kashmiri leader saying that Modi regime seems to be scary of even the body of the freedom leader.

He deplored that the fascist Indian regime did not allow the burial of Syed Ali Gilani's body as per Islamic teachings. He also condemned police torture on the family members and relatives of Syed Ali Gilani.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman Muhammad Shafi Lone has termed the custodial death of Syed Ali Gilani as an irreparable loss for the entire Kashmiri people. He said that from day one Gilani played an unprecedented role in the ongoing freedom struggle of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front said that Gilani was a great son of soil whose deficiency would be felt for long.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami while paying tributes to Syed Ali Gilani vowed to continue his mission of freedom from Indian bondage and accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan till success.

It strongly condemned the authorities for burying the towering leader in the small graveyard of Hyderpora in the dead of night while allowing only his family members to participate in his last rites.

Jammu-based Leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (Forum), Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Muhammad Hanif Kalis, Maulana Amir Mohammad Shamsi, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Matoo, Malik Irshad Ahmed, Pervez Ahmed Sheikh, Advocate Khawaja Ijaz Madani, Muhammad Hussain Khatib, Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar and Muhammad Latif Lone in their joint statement said that Syed Ali Gilani stood like a rock in front of Indian imperialism throughout his life. In history, Syed Ali Gilani will be remembered in golden words, they added.

The acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar terming the demise of Syed Ali Gilani as a great loss, said that Gilani was a fearless Kashmiri leader who championed the Kashmiris' cause of right to self-determination with great conviction and consistency.

He said, Gilani was a man of principle, honesty and integrity. "Syed Ali Gilani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause would be written in golden words in the history of Kashmir." Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani said Syed Ali Gilani while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of the towering resistance leader said that his life long struggle for the cause of Kashmir would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

"His devotion, dedication, perseverance and commitment to the noble of cause of freedom would continue to inspire Kashmiris' incoming generations", he said adding that his demise had left a huge a void in political sphere that could never be filled.

Hurriyat AJK leader Imtiaz Wani in a statement also paid tributes to Syed Ali Gilani.