ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :In view of drastic measures taken by Modi led fascist Indian government to change the Muslim majority status of the territory, there is growing realization among the Kashmiri masses to do all what they can to stop New Delhi from carrying out this nefarious plan in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A survey report compiled by Kashmir Media Service on the basis of interviews and responses of the Kashmiri people belonging to all faiths and communities suggests that Modi government should not be allowed to dilute the territory's demography under any circumstances.

The survey noted that every native Kashmiri right from Srinagar in Valley to Banihal in Jammu sees the new domicile law introduced by India as an attempt to upset the local population by settling Hindu outsiders in the occupied territory. In this regard, they mentioned the Indian authorities' own acknowledgment that more than 1.2 million domicile certificates had been distributed among the aspirants by the Modi regime since June till August 31, this year.

The distribution of the certificates among Hindu outsiders to outnumber local population is a reflection of Israeli settler colonial project, which poses a serious threat to the Muslim majority status of disputed Jammu and Kashmir, the survey said. The Indian government is taking such anti-Muslim measures to also affect any future plebiscite in the territory, the survey report added.

It also mentioned the Modi's Hindutva plan to rearrange Constituencies in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to give more seats to Hindu majority Jammu to get an upper hand in the IIOJK assembly saying under the Hindu-supremacy ideology, Kashmiri's are deprived of jobs and other opportunities in their own land.

During the survey, most of the respondents urged the international community to step in and stop fascist Modi from altering IIOJK demography, which, they said, is blatant violation of the UN resolutions and international laws.