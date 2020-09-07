UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiri's Determined Not To Allow Modi To Dilute IIOJK'S Demography

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:18 PM

Kashmiri's determined not to allow Modi to dilute IIOJK'S demography

In view of drastic measures taken by Modi led fascist Indian government to change the Muslim majority status of the territory, there is growing realization among the Kashmiri masses to do all what they can to stop New Delhi from carrying out this nefarious plan in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :In view of drastic measures taken by Modi led fascist Indian government to change the Muslim majority status of the territory, there is growing realization among the Kashmiri masses to do all what they can to stop New Delhi from carrying out this nefarious plan in the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A survey report compiled by Kashmir Media Service on the basis of interviews and responses of the Kashmiri people belonging to all faiths and communities suggests that Modi government should not be allowed to dilute the territory's demography under any circumstances.

The survey noted that every native Kashmiri right from Srinagar in Valley to Banihal in Jammu sees the new domicile law introduced by India as an attempt to upset the local population by settling Hindu outsiders in the occupied territory. In this regard, they mentioned the Indian authorities' own acknowledgment that more than 1.2 million domicile certificates had been distributed among the aspirants by the Modi regime since June till August 31, this year.

The distribution of the certificates among Hindu outsiders to outnumber local population is a reflection of Israeli settler colonial project, which poses a serious threat to the Muslim majority status of disputed Jammu and Kashmir, the survey said. The Indian government is taking such anti-Muslim measures to also affect any future plebiscite in the territory, the survey report added.

It also mentioned the Modi's Hindutva plan to rearrange Constituencies in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to give more seats to Hindu majority Jammu to get an upper hand in the IIOJK assembly saying under the Hindu-supremacy ideology, Kashmiri's are deprived of jobs and other opportunities in their own land.

During the survey, most of the respondents urged the international community to step in and stop fascist Modi from altering IIOJK demography, which, they said, is blatant violation of the UN resolutions and international laws.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Jammu Srinagar New Delhi June August Muslim Media All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Britain&#039;s David and Hungary’s Krisztina top ..

6 minutes ago

First-ever hybrid summit connects Sharjah, Paris, ..

21 minutes ago

Loss-making state properties being auctioned under ..

8 seconds ago

Berlin Reluctant to Name Specific Dates for Conclu ..

10 seconds ago

Serbia, Kosovo leaders meet for talks in Brussels

13 seconds ago

Family members of martyred cops get jobs in Islama ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.