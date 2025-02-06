Open Menu

Kashmiris Express Gratitude To Pakistan For Unwavering Support In Freedom Struggle

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom struggle

In a heartfelt display of appreciation, Kashmiris have thanked Pakistan and its people for their unwavering commitment to the Kashmir freedom struggle

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In a heartfelt display of appreciation, Kashmiris have thanked Pakistan and its people for their unwavering commitment to the Kashmir freedom struggle.

This sentiment was echoed at an interactive dialogue hosted by the Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue, Development, and Diplomatic Studies, in collaboration with Cadet College Palandri, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event brought together esteemed speakers, academia, policymakers, and youth to reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Prof Dr Amjid, Vice Principal of Cadet College Palandri, emphasized the importance of education and awareness in the modern world, reminding the youth that being free carries the responsibility of understanding oppression.

Other speakers, including Prof Qamar Ahmad and Aman Sajad, underscored the significance of unity, faith, and discipline in navigating the complex global landscape and supporting the Kashmir freedom movement. They urged the international community to uphold its commitments to regional peace and reminded them of their moral and legal obligations to resolve the Kashmir issue.

The event concluded with a powerful message directed at the youth, stressing their role in continuing the legacy of resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom.



