Kashmiris face danger from not corona but Modi: President Azad Jammu and Kashmkr Sardar Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan in his sharp reaction over the statement of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy regarding the resettlement of 0.5 million pundits in occupied Kashmir, has said that we welcome the pundits who are Kashmiri subjects but will Swamy talk about 200,000 Muslims of Jammu who were ruthlessly martyred by RSS, Indian National Army and Dogra Army in November 1947.

While describing Swamy's statement a plethora of lies, he said that butchers like Swamy cannot hide the ongoing repression, barbarity, and terrorism in Kashmir behind the pundits' issue.

in a statment here on Friday, the AJK president asserted that the Kashmiri Hindus were evacuated at the behest of the then puppet Governor of Occupied Kashmir Jagmohan in 1989-91 under a strategy designed to give a religious colour and to malign the Kashmiris movement for the right of self-determination.

The fact is that the Kashmir movement has nothing to do with Hindu-Muslim divide because both the nations have been peacefully living here over centuries. However, he added, the BJP and RSS have now brought both the nations eyeball to eyeball against each other.

The AJK president said that the Indian Army martyred 33 Kashmiri people and injured 150 others in occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the month of April, while only nine Kashmiri people had lost their lives because of coronavirus during the same month.

This suggests that Modi virus is more dangerous and disastrous than coronavirus for the people of occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan said that 570 branches of BJP and RSS in 39 countries including Muslim states with more than six million activists are promoting violence and hatred. In India itself, hooligans of both these fanatic groups are targeting Christians, Dalits, Sikhs and Muslims. There is a need to keep watch on the network of both these groups abroad which provide financial resources for violent activities.

The AJK president expressed concern over the statement of a British Labor party leader Keir Starmer in which he had said that we must not allow issues of the subcontinent to divide communities in the UK and that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India.

"Kashmir is not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, but it is an international issue which is still on the agenda of the UN Security Council," declared Sardar Masood Khan adding that Britain owes dual responsibility because this issue had erupted during the English government in the subcontinent, and at the same time, it is on the Security Council agenda, and being a permanent member of the Security Council, it is the moral and legal responsibility of Britain to play its role in the peaceful resolution of the issue.