Kashmiris faces intense hardships due to 24th day of curfew , besiege

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day, today, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day, today, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.The occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.According to international media, due to severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis and when they start protest against them on the roads the forces tortured them very badly.

Several people got injured because of firing, pelet guns and tear gas and they don't have treatment facilities.All internet and communication services and tv channels are closed in the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Rajouri areas of Jammu region since 5th of August.

Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due to restrictions. Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to register a very thin attendance of students in contrast to staff presence, according to officials.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning to India after misrepresentation of Kashmir in front of world in G7 Conference.

Indian troops in IOK has arrested nearly 10 thousand Kashmiris and shifted them to jails and unknown places on the orders of Modi government. The families of arrested people are worried and crying for them.