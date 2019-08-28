UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Faces Intense Hardships Due To 24th Day Of Curfew , Besiege

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Kashmiris faces intense hardships due to 24th day of curfew , besiege

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day, today, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day, today, as the occupation authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions.The occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.According to international media, due to severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis and when they start protest against them on the roads the forces tortured them very badly.

Several people got injured because of firing, pelet guns and tear gas and they don't have treatment facilities.All internet and communication services and tv channels are closed in the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Rajouri areas of Jammu region since 5th of August.

Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due to restrictions. Schools in the Kashmir valley continue to register a very thin attendance of students in contrast to staff presence, according to officials.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning to India after misrepresentation of Kashmir in front of world in G7 Conference.

Indian troops in IOK has arrested nearly 10 thousand Kashmiris and shifted them to jails and unknown places on the orders of Modi government. The families of arrested people are worried and crying for them.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Shortage Prime Minister Protest Internet World Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar August Gas Media TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

26 minutes ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

26 minutes ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

26 minutes ago

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

39 minutes ago

SEHA invests in training future doctors

41 minutes ago

Islamabad police arrange special course for invest ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.