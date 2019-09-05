Kashmiris facing state terrorism: AJK Prime Minister Farooq

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Thursday said the oppressed people of Kashmir were facing Modi's terrorism that was pursuing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology to prosecute minorities

He was talking to a delegation of United Kingdom lawmakers led by Naz Shah and Deputy Opposition leader UK Tom Watson who separately called on him in London, said a press release received here.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan shared some video clips with the delegations showing Indian atrocities on defenseless Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiris were facing worst humanitarian crises in Occupied Kashmir where indefinite curfew in place, markets closed, transport off the road, food and medicine short and schools closed.

Farooq Haider said Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi's unilateral act to change status of the valley was against international law, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions and valley's occupation by Indian troops was illegal.

India would never maintain its illegal occupation and ultimately bow down to Kashmiris.

Modi could not win hearts and minds of Kashmiris and they would continue struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self determination.

The prime minister said Kashmir issue was the unfinished agenda of South Asia and its decision lied in the UNSC Resolutions. UK which was a party to division of Indian Sub-Continent must play its due role to settle the longstanding dispute once for all.

He informed the delegations that occupied valley was under complete siege and disconnected from the outside world. No one knew that what was happening inside the biggest prison of the world.

Modi was not only involved in state terrorism in the Occupied Valley but also targeting civilian population in Azad Kashmir. Indian troops hitting schoolchildren with light and heavy weapons on this side of Line of Control which resulted into close of schools adjacent to LoC.

On this occasion, UK Parliamentarians assured AJK prime minister to raise this crucial issue in their Parliament and other forums.