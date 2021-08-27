Kashmiris facing worst Indian atrocities: JKMM

(@FahadShabbir)

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has said that the innocent people of the territory have been facing the worst Indian atrocities for the last over seven decades, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has said that the innocent people of the territory have been facing the worst Indian atrocities for the last over seven decades, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India will have to suffer from a shameful defeat in Kashmir as history is witnessed to the fact that the freedom movements cannot be suppressed forever through use of brute force.

He said that the Modi-led fascist Indian government wanted to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs despite the Indian oppression.

He said, today when the Indian rulers are hell bent upon subduing the passion of Kashmiris, it is the responsibility of every Kashmiri to remain steadfast, forge greater unity in their ranks and continue their struggle for right to self-determination.

Shabbir Ahmad said that the Kashmiri people are engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their birthright to self-determination, guaranteed to them by the United Nations and the international community.

He added that India had usurped all fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people and it was committing the worst human rights violations in the territory to punish the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

He appealed to the world community to break its silence on the prevailing human rights situation in IIOJK and put pressure on New Delhi to stop its atrocities on Kashmiris and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.