Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakistan: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government has accorded top priority to Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement, which he declared is in fact the movement for completion of Pakistan.

Talking to the journalist on Friday, the AJK premier said that there was no need to be apologetic or adopt a policy of appeasement towards jihad. "The basic concept of Jihad is all about your inherent right to defend yourself, your identity, or your country", the PM said.

"Every youth of Azad Kashmir should receive military training and be prepared for it", he remarked.

The PM said that this fundamental right was recognized by many human rights covenants including the international law.

"The international law gives us the right to protection/defense", he maintained.

"We have to formulate a policy keeping in view the overall situation in the region", he added.

Referring to India's traditional intransigence and hostile attitude, the PM Haq said, "We have to be vigilant against our eternal enemy that doesn't spare a moment in fomenting trouble in the region".

Given the volatile situation in the region, he said that there was a dire need to adopt a comprehensive strategy to counter Indian propaganda.

"India is a big country but we must not forget how Israel, which is much smaller in size than its neighbors, was wreaking havoc in the middle East", he said. Commenting on the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Indian forces are involved in the worst human rights violations in IIOJK".

He said that the Indian government's unilateral actions pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. In response to a question, he said that the Pakistan Army was making huge sacrifices to defend the territorial sovereignty of the state of Azad Kashmir.

"The people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army", the PM said.

