Open Menu

Kashmiris' Freedom Struggle In Fact Stands As Movement For Completion Of Pakistan: Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakistan: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government has accorded top priority to Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement, which he declared is in fact the movement for completion of Pakistan

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government has accorded top priority to Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement, which he declared is in fact the movement for completion of Pakistan.

Talking to the journalist on Friday, the AJK premier said that there was no need to be apologetic or adopt a policy of appeasement towards jihad. "The basic concept of Jihad is all about your inherent right to defend yourself, your identity, or your country", the PM said.

"Every youth of Azad Kashmir should receive military training and be prepared for it", he remarked.

The PM said that this fundamental right was recognized by many human rights covenants including the international law.

"The international law gives us the right to protection/defense", he maintained.

"We have to formulate a policy keeping in view the overall situation in the region", he added.

Referring to India's traditional intransigence and hostile attitude, the PM Haq said, "We have to be vigilant against our eternal enemy that doesn't spare a moment in fomenting trouble in the region".

Given the volatile situation in the region, he said that there was a dire need to adopt a comprehensive strategy to counter Indian propaganda.

"India is a big country but we must not forget how Israel, which is much smaller in size than its neighbors, was wreaking havoc in the middle East", he said. Commenting on the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Indian forces are involved in the worst human rights violations in IIOJK".

He said that the Indian government's unilateral actions pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. In response to a question, he said that the Pakistan Army was making huge sacrifices to defend the territorial sovereignty of the state of Azad Kashmir.

"The people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army", the PM said.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Army Israel Jihad Jammu Middle East Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Top

Recent Stories

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

1 minute ago
 UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest ..

UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier

6 minutes ago
 People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief ..

People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meet ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..

4 minutes ago
 Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as move ..

Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..

6 minutes ago
lnt'l moot on girls’ education in Muslim communi ..

Lnt'l moot on girls’ education in Muslim communities begins tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Allan set for Six Nations return for Italy

Allan set for Six Nations return for Italy

2 hours ago
 US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Madu ..

US sanctions 8 senior Venezuelan officials as Maduro sworn in

2 hours ago
 Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stabl ..

Govt committed to make Pakistan economically stable: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

Rs. 3bln allocated for Qasim Fort beautification

2 hours ago
 Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continu ..

Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; SCP continues hearing

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir