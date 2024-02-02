Kashmiris From Entire World To Observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' In Befitting Manner
All Kashmiri political, religious parties and organizations across Azad Jammu Kashmir, and the world will observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on 5th February, to renew their pledge to provide unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support to their brethren living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
Kashmiri leaders from social, political, and religious organizations declared "Pakistan runs through the blood of Kashmiris, just as Kashmir runs through the blood of Pakistan."
They expressed these sentiment during a joint press conference held in Mirpur in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' being observed on February 5, everywhere in the world with devotion and enthusiasm.
During the news conference, leaders from Jammat e Islami AJK including Dr Riaz Ahmed and city Amir Atiq ur Rehman, along with Tehreek e Kashmir Britain leader Fareed ud Din Lodhi, Dr Tahir Mahmood of United Kashmir Movement, Qari Muhammad Azam of Jammiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan - AJK Chapter, Dr Bashir Shagoo Convenor of Save Kashmir Movement Jammu and Kashmir, Moulana Ikhlaq Jazbi of Jammiat Ulema Jammu Kashmir, Qari Muhammad Azam, Moulana Ishfaq Ahmed, Sajid Kashmiri, and others emphasized that Pakistan is the sole force supporting Kashmiri people morally, and diplomatically for resolving long standing issue of Kashmir through peaceful means.
They asserted that without Pakistan's moral and diplomatic support, Kashmiris could have faced a fate similar to Afghanistan today. The Kashmiri leaders urged for complete unity and solidarity to sustain the movement for the liberation of their homeland from Indian oppression. They highlighted the historical significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was first observed 34 years ago on February 5, following the call by JI Amir Qazi Hussain Ahmed.
On this day in 1990, people and the government of Pakistan pledged their full support to the just and principled stand of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian illegal control. They urged the UN to resolve the lingering dispute of Kashmir as per its resolutions. Kashmiri leaders accused the world body of neglecting human rights protection due to the hypocritical, and discriminatory role of various international powers.
Leaders from political and religious parties urged the United Nations to take prompt action for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue by conducting a free and fair plebiscite in line with its resolutions.
They emphasized that such a resolution would pave the way for lasting peace in South Asia.
