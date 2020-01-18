Kashmiris fully alive to Indian designs: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday that the Kashmiri people were fully alive to the Indian designs, and they would never let any decision being made contrary to their wishes and aspirations

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday that the Kashmiri people were fully alive to the Indian designs, and they would never let any decision being made contrary to their wishes and aspirations.

Addressing as a chief guest at a function held in connection with the first martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Atif Nazir in Mang town of Poonch division, he said the people of Mang had a centuries' old history of valor, courage and love for freedom, and the youth of Mang were still fully determined to repeat the history of their forefathers.

He appreciated Pakistan Army, police, local volunteers, and the officials of revenue department for their cooperation in the efforts for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the calamity hit people of Neelum Valley.