UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Fully Alive To Indian Designs: AJK President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Kashmiris fully alive to Indian designs: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday that the Kashmiri people were fully alive to the Indian designs, and they would never let any decision being made contrary to their wishes and aspirations

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday that the Kashmiri people were fully alive to the Indian designs, and they would never let any decision being made contrary to their wishes and aspirations.

Addressing as a chief guest at a function held in connection with the first martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Atif Nazir in Mang town of Poonch division, he said the people of Mang had a centuries' old history of valor, courage and love for freedom, and the youth of Mang were still fully determined to repeat the history of their forefathers.

He appreciated Pakistan Army, police, local volunteers, and the officials of revenue department for their cooperation in the efforts for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the calamity hit people of Neelum Valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Police Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Love

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Buzdar discusses political situatio ..

2 minutes ago

Advertisement of media houses to be stopped for no ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Better Not to Get Back to Indefinite Te ..

2 minutes ago

AJK's Neelum, Leepa valleys and Haveli district de ..

2 minutes ago

Golf: Abu Dhabi scores

9 minutes ago

Froome in full training, gunning for fifth Tour de ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.