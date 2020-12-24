UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Hate BJP For Its Anti-Muslim, Anti-Kashmiri Policies: Experts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:51 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), political experts and analysts have said that BJP's communal, hegemonic, anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri policies have not only increased the hatred against the party among the Kashmiris but also strengthened the resistance movement in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), political experts and analysts have said that BJP's communal, hegemonic, anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri policies have not only increased the hatred against the party among the Kashmiris but also strengthened the resistance movement in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said the result of so-called District Development Council (DDC) elections in IIOJK reflect rejection of BJP by the Kashmiris.

The BJP could secure only three seats out of 140 seats in the Muslim majority Kashmir Valley in the recently concluded DDC polls.

The political experts and analysts said that the Kashmiris cast their vote to show their resentment against the Indian occupation.

They maintained that the Muslims of the Kashmir Valley defeated the BJP and Modi, who represented the Indian imperialism, through their votes.

They added that the Muslims of IIOJK also pronounced their verdict that they will not accept the communal forces like BJP and RSS who want to impose their Hindutva agenda in the territory.

The political experts and analysts maintained that Narendra Modi is the most hated person in IIOJK mainly due to his August 05, 2019 move of repealing the special status of IIOJK and placing it under continued military siege ever since.

"Modi is a despotic ruler who intends to finish Kashmir's distinct identity and its Muslim character. Recent laws regarding the Muslims in India show Narendra Modi's ill-will and his nefarious designs against the Muslims and islam," they said.

They maintained that the people of IIOJK will strongly resist Modi's plan to change the demography of the disputed territory and his designs to further solidify the illegal occupation.

