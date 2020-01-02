Kashmiris have every right to openly resist indian

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu andKashmir, has Kashmir thanked the people of Balochistan on behalf of thepeople of Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Kashmir for their unwaveringsupport for the Kashmiris

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu andKashmir, has Kashmir thanked the people of Balochistan on behalf of thepeople of Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Kashmir for their unwaveringsupport for the Kashmiris.He added that numerous rallies in over 20 cities ofBalochistan were held in solidarity with the people of IOJK and the AJK flag -a symbol of freedom and self-determination - was flown high in all the rallies.The President made these remarks while interacting with the participants of theFifth National Security Workshop Balochistan at Quetta on the topic, "Kashmir - its Genesis, GlobalPerspective and way forward".

The workshop is being jointly organized by the Pakistan Army'sSouthern Military Command and National Defence University.In his opening remarks, the President said that the people of Balochistan areprogressing fast and it is a matter of pride that the valiant people ofBalochistan are now being fully represented in all national institutionsincluding the bureaucracy, armed forces, judiciary and also in the politicalarena.The President while informing the participants of the grave human rightssituation in Kashmir said that unfortunately, the situation in IOJK has alwaysbeen dire since 1947 but after the BJP-led Modi government has taken powerin India the situation has taken a turn for the worst.

He said that cordon andsearch operations have become a norm during which young Kashmiris arepicked up, the elderly beaten and the womenfolk harassed and molested."According to the National Federation of Indian Women, over 13,000 innocentKashmiri boys have been illegally picked up.

These boys are sent to prisonhouses all over India where they are tortured and left traumatised for life", saidMasood Khan.India, he said, is forcefully settling Hindus in Kashmir and has published fakemaps which have shown Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as the territory ofIndia.

Under the pretext of establishing health facilities, they plan to settleHindus in IOJK and settlements are being made for ex-army officials, so-calledWest Pakistan refugees and Pundits. "There is an imminent danger of amassive refugee outflow towards Pakistan which will lead to a furtherdemographic imbalance in IOJK turning Muslims into a minority", heinformed.The President has said that apart from all these steps, India continues tothreaten to annihilate Pakistan and "retaking" Azad Kashmir.

India's craze, hesaid, is fuelled by an extremist religious policy known as Hindutva whichadvocates a distorted religious supremacist agenda. He said that proponents ofHindutva romanticise a Hindu-only Akhand Baharat.

"RSS leader MohanBhagwat has said that 1.3 billion people living in India are all Hindus furtherproving that the RSS and the BJP do not recognise any other religion apartfrom Hinduism. They want to eliminate Muslims and they are planning toforcefully convert them to the Hindu religion", he said.The AJK President said that after the illegal moves taken by India on August 5,the international media has spoken up against the atrocities taking place inIOJK.

Even though, he said, powerful capitals remained tongue-tied othernations like China, Turkey, Germany, Malaysia, Iran, Norway and Finlandhave openly supported the people of Kashmir and condemned India'soppression in IOJK.

Major parliaments around the globe including the British,European and French parliaments have spoken up for the Kashmiris. He saidthat ultiple hearings have also been held by the US Congress censuring India'smoves and condemning human rights violations taking place in IOJK.Responding to the questions posed by the participants, the President refutedthe notion that Kashmir is a dispute between Muslims and Hindus but saidthat it is a struggle between humanity and barbarity.