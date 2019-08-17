UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Hold Anti-India Demo In Washington

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:25 PM

A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Washington and held a protest demonstration against the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India in occupied Kashmir

A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Washington and held a protest demonstration against the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

The protesters said for the 12 days, their calls and texts, social media messages and prayers had been met with silence, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The demonstrators called upon the United Nations and the Trump administration to intervene and put pressure on India to grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

Several protesters called India's prime minister a fascist and a zealot, chanting "shame, shame, Modi!" and "From Kashmir to Palestine, occupation is a crime."

