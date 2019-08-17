Kashmiris hold anti-India demo in Washington

A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Washington and held a protest demonstration against the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers gathered outside the Indian Embassy in Washington and held a protest demonstration against the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

The protesters said for the 12 days, their calls and texts, social media messages and prayers had been met with silence, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The demonstrators called upon the United Nations and the Trump administration to intervene and put pressure on India to grant the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

Several protesters called India's prime minister a fascist and a zealot, chanting "shame, shame, Modi!" and "From Kashmir to Palestine, occupation is a crime."