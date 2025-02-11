- Home
Kashmiris Honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st Martyrdom Anniversary With Renewed Pledge For Freedom
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the 41st martyrdom anniversary of renowned Kashmir freedom struggle icon Shaheed Maqbool Butt with processions, rallies and special functions
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed the 41st martyrdom anniversary of renowned Kashmir freedom struggle icon Shaheed Maqbool Butt with processions, rallies and special functions.
The events, held across AJK, aimed to pay tribute to Butt's supreme sacrifice for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.
Butt was executed by India on February 11, 1984, in New Delhi's Tihar Jail for demanding freedom and self-determination for the Kashmiri people. His martyrdom is considered a pivotal moment in the Kashmir freedom movement, inspiring a new generation of Kashmiris to continue the struggle.
Speakers at the rallies, including former president of Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front Azeem Dutt Advocate and JKLF leaders, reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue their mission for freedom and self-determination.
They called upon the international community to pressure India to hand over Butt's mortal remains to his family for a dignified burial, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Tuesday.
The anniversary was also observed across the Line of Control (LoC) and in other parts of the world where Kashmiris reside. Various social, political and student organizations participated in the events, chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.
Kashmiri leaders reminded the UN of its responsibility to play a role in the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, warning of the threat of nuclear conflict between Pakistan and India.
They demanded the inclusion of Kashmiris in the dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the issue according to their aspirations.
APP/ahr/378
