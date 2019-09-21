In the United States, Kashmiris, Khalistan activists and their sympathizers will hold anti-India protest demonstrations and rallies in Houston, Texas on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) In the United States, Kashmiris, Khalistan activists and their sympathizers will hold anti-India protest demonstrations and rallies in Houston, Texas on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit.

Kashmiri and Khalistani activists have already made their presence felt with a dress-rehearsal of tractor-trailer trucks decorated with flags and protest signs.The march which started from Sikh National Centre in Houston culminated at the NRG Centre, the venue of the Indian Prime Minister's public gathering.