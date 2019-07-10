Kashmiris living abroad presenting Kashmir issue to world : Sardar Masood Khan

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the role of the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community has been central in raising critical awareness about the Kashmirissue, massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the role of the Pakistani-Kashmiri diaspora community has been central in raising critical awareness about the Kashmirissue, massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).The President made these remarks while interacting with a delegation led by Ghazala Habib, Chairperson Friends of Kashmir International (FOK-I)working to raise awareness on the Kashmir issue and the grave human rights violations taking place in IOK.President AJK said that FOK-I under the dynamic leadership of Ghazala has made laudable efforts for demanding an end to repression in IOK, a ban on the use of lethal 12-gauge pellet-firing shotguns and the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the Public Safety Acts, which are being used as instruments to brutalize the people of IOK.

The President lauded her for demanding an end to the oppression targeting women in IOK and the use of sexual violence and rape as an instrument of war against the womenfolk in IOK.Ghazala Habib informed the President of efforts undertaken by their organization and the diaspora community in general in regard to raising awareness on the issue of Kashmir and the human rights violations takingplace in IOK at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

She said that FOK-I and other similar organizations are working to advance the Kashmir issue all over the globe. She said that despite all the efforts, the diasporacommunity will continue to look towards the leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir- the base-camp of the Kashmir freedom struggle.