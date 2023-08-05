Kashmiris living both sides LOC observed Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal

(@FahadShabbir)

Kashmiri's observed August 5 Kashmir's Exploitation, Black Day against Indian sinister act of revoking the special status of the disputed IIOJ&K State

According to information, Kashmiri's living on both sides of LOC (line of control) and the rest of the world observed August 5 as Black Day to express indignation against August 05, 2019, Indian sinister act of revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) State through the abrogation of Article 370 of Indian constitution this day four years ago.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the day was marked with protest processions and rallies in all10 district and tehsil headquarter of the liberated territory including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh Rawalakot, Palandri, Neelam valley, Haveili and Jhelum valley districts to express complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir and to condemn to Indian government's illegal and nefarious action of changing the status the bulk part of the disputed state in India's unlawful and forced occupation.

AJK Prime Minister Ch.

Anwar ul haq and several of his cabinet colleagues led a mammoth protest rally from AJK High Court Parade ground to the State Legislative Assembly Secretariat in the State's metropolis to mark August 05 as Kashmir's exploitation and black day.

The leaders of all political, religious and public representative organizations besides thousands of people belonging to all walks of life participated in the protest procession.

The AJK Prime Minister while talking to media on this occasion invited the attention of the United Nations (UN) to fulfill its global obligations taking stringent action against India's sinister move of scrapping the special status of the IIOJK State defying all international norms and commitments most particularly the UNSC resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

"Indian occupational forces have turned the entire Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State into the world's largest prison", the Prime Minister said.

Speakers called upon the international human rights organizations, and the United Nations to take notice of India's increased brutal tactics against the innocent population in Jammu and Kashmir State in her unlawful occupation.