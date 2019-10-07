Kashmiris living close to LoC serve as first line of defense for Pakistan: Raja Masadiq

Hailing the velour of Kashmiris living along the Line of Control (LoC) the General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Raja Masadiq Khan, has said that the citizens living near the LoC serve as the first line of defense for Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Hailing the velour of Kashmiris living along the Line of Control (LoC) the General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Raja Masadiq Khan, has said that the citizens living near the LoC serve as the first line of defense for Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Haveli, AJK's town close to the Line of Control on Monday the PTI General Secretary said, "The Pakistan government is fully aware of the problems and sufferings faced by the citizens living in this highly volatile area". He said that it was instead of their sacrifices that Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the Insaf Health Card for 60,000 residents living along the Line of Control.

To protect people in emergencies, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered a special grant of Rs 3 billion for the construction of strong bankers on the Line of Control, which he said was a manifestation of prime minister love for the people of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir will announce a huge relief package for the people of the region if voted to power. "If Allah Almighty gave the PTI an opportunity, we will not only remove the deprivation of the people of affected areas but will change their destiny", he said.

Referring to the Holy Quran he said, "Allah, almighty does not change the condition of a nation unless it changes its own". Terming youth as future of the country Khan invited the youth to become part and parcel of the change the PTI has been working and craving for.

He stressed the need for educating women folk about the prevailing injustices and rampant corruption in the region. "Make your women aware of the politics and drawbacks of this system so that they too can help us to bring an end to this unjust system and corrupt mafia", he said adding that there was no justice in the courts today, whereas Police stations have turned into torture cells.

The entire system he said has rotten to the core. A mere change he said was not enough but complete overhauling of the entire system was needed to bring the desired change.

He said that the PTI has fought a long battle against nepotism and dynastic politics in Pakistan and now it turned to free AJK from this menace that has badly damaged the socio-political development and economic growth in the region. Highlighting the lacunas in the region's current political system he said, "There is no opportunity for young people except for a few politicians and families".

Referring to rising tensions and massive Indian Army deployment on the Line of Control, Raja Masadiq Khan said that there was a dire need that Kashmir dispute should be resolved through peaceful means.

Speaking on the occasion Engineer Aamir Nazir, said, that he along with his colleagues will continue their efforts to make PTI a popular and public party. Shahab Altaf Rathore said that the change would start from Haveli and PTI would overturn all the traditional towers. Deputy General Secretary Sardar Murtaza Ahmed while addressing the gathering said that PTI Azad Kashmir was like a bouquet of different flowers representing different communities.

"We want to teach people ideological politics to rid the upcoming generations of hate mongers", Deputy General Secretary Qazi, PTI UK Leader Basharat Saleem, Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud were also present in the meeting.