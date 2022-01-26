Kashmiris mark Indian Republic Day as Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the Indian Republic Day, the 26th January, as Black Day, today, to remind the world that India's continued denial of right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people is contrary to its claim of being a democratic republic.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for the observance of the Black Day was given by the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and supported by other Hurriyat leaders.

The day was marked by a civil curfew by the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while the occupation authorities have suspended internet services in all areas of territory. Kashmiris and their sympathizers held anti-India demonstrations and rallies in world capitals to draw the attention of the international community towards the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities turned the entire Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region into a military garrison by imposing curfew-like restrictions and deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength in the name of so-called security measures.

Srinagar and Jammu cities were turned into fortresses. The troops were deployed in large numbers around the main venues of the January 26 functions, especially a cricket Stadium at Sonawar in Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, the main venues of the Indian Republic Day official functions. The roads leading towards the stadiums were sealed with barbed wires and barricades. Sharp-shooters were deployed on high rise buildings while the forces' personnel used drones and CCTV surveillance to keep a watch on the movement of people.

Strict measures were also taken in other towns of IIOJK in the name of security arrangements. New bunkers and barricades were set up in various parts of the territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations. Indian forces' personnel were also seen carrying out surprise checking of the vehicles across the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, people hoisted black flags reading "26th January: Black Day for Kashmiris" in different areas of Srinagar to show their resentment against India's illegal occupation of their homeland.