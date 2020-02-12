The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in Indian Occupied Kashmir has prayed for early recovery of the ailing All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani

According to Kashmir Media Service, spokesman for Islami Taneem-e-Azadi in Srinagar said that party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, said this in a message from jail.

The spokesman said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are striving for freedom amid unrelenting Indian oppression, need Syed Ali Gilani to lead them to the freedom destination.

The statement said that the entire Kashmiri population prays for speedy recovery of the veteran Hurriyat leader.