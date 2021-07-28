Kashmiris never considered India as their homeland: AJK President

President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that although UN resolutions gave Kashmiris the option to attach their political destiny with either India or Pakistan, but India was not an option for the people of Jammu and Kashmir

"The Kashmiri politicians who had made Delhi their political 'Qibla' against the aspirations of Kashmiris for their own petty interests are also regretting and confessing that it was their fatal political mistake," he added.

Commenting on the statement of former Chief Minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah that the people of Occupied Kashmir were not free but slaves, the president said that it was good that after 73 years truth had finally been revealed to Sheikh Abdullah's family.

He said that although it was a howler on the part of an individual (Sheikh Abdullah) to join hands with Indian rulers in 1947, but the entire Kashmiri nation had been paying its cost collectively in the shape of slavery, oppression, colonialism, and huge loss of human lives since 1947.

The AJK president said that now along with the eight million Muslims of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 300 million Muslims living in India were considered second and third-class citizens and conditions were being created for them to either convert to Hinduism or leave India.

He appealed to the people of Azad Kashmir to forget the electoral bitterness and focus on the situation in Occupied Kashmir and raised their voice for the oppressed and downtrodden people of occupied state.

"It is the moral, religious and national responsibility of those living in an atmosphere of freedom and liberty to come forth to help their brothers and sisters who have been forced into slavery," he said.

The state president urged the people to forge unity in their rank and file to take the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical conclusion and to carry forward the mission left incomplete by our forefathers.