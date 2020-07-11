UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Never Submitted To Indian Oppression: Gilani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Kashmiris never submitted to Indian oppression: Gilani

Veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said the Kashmiri people have never submitted to the Indian oppression and subjugation for last several decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani has said the Kashmiri people have never submitted to the Indian oppression and subjugation for last several decades.

Syed Ali Gilani in his tweets said Kashmiris would continue to battle against the brutal occupation till the dawn of freedom, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He asked the people of the territory to fully participate in the shutdown call on 13th July, the Kashmir Martyrs Day. "Our struggle against Indian occupation is the continuance of the mission of July 13, 1931 martyrs and the people of J&K have continued it with steadfastness and resolution," the veteran Hurriyat leader added.

Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observe 13th July as the Kashmir martyrs' Day in the memory of the 22 Kashmiris, who were killed one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar on that day in 1931. They had gathered to witness the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

